Dorian Historically Strong

Dorian is now a catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane, producing 185 mph winds as it bears down on the Northern Bahamas. As of now, the center of Dorian is expected to turn north and remain just off the East Coast. But still, this will cause storm surge, beach erosion, and likely washout roads in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas into next week. This is an historic storm, and the possibility for a landfall along the East Coast remains a possibility. However, no problems from Dorian In Mississippi.