2 die in head-on collision in Mississippi
September 2, 2019 at 3:28 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 3:36 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - Two people have died in a head-on collision on Mississippi 15 in Perry County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded Friday about 5 p.m. to the crash, just south of the Jones County line.

The Hattiesburg American reports Sgt. Travis Luckton says an SUV driven by 65-year-old Tommy Hinton, of Richton, was headed north when his car crossed the center line and hit a southbound car driven by 16-year-old Erin Anderson, of Laurel.

Luckton says a passenger in Anderson's car, 16-year-old Brenna Clark, of Laurel, and a passenger in the SUV, 26-year-old Thomas Hinton, of Richton, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Hinton and Anderson were taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

