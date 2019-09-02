2 die in head-on collision in Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - Two people have died in a head-on collision on Mississippi 15 in Perry County.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded Friday about 5 p.m. to the crash, just south of the Jones County line.
The Hattiesburg American reports Sgt. Travis Luckton says an SUV driven by 65-year-old Tommy Hinton, of Richton, was headed north when his car crossed the center line and hit a southbound car driven by 16-year-old Erin Anderson, of Laurel.
Luckton says a passenger in Anderson's car, 16-year-old Brenna Clark, of Laurel, and a passenger in the SUV, 26-year-old Thomas Hinton, of Richton, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Hinton and Anderson were taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
