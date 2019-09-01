15-year-old American Gauff’s US Open run ends against Osaka

It's also because the player on the other side of the net was Osaka, born in Japan and raised in the U.S., young enough herself to only own three tour-level titles — and talented enough that two of them came at Grand Slam tournaments. That includes her breakthrough in New York a year ago, when she outplayed Williams in a memorably chaotic final that ended with spectators booing and both women in tears after the 23-time major champion got into a lengthy dispute with the chair umpire.