Saints trade for linebacker Kiko Alonso

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints cut their roster down to 53 players Saturday but the biggest move of the weekend came Sunday with a trade for linebacker Kiko Alonso.
In exchange for the 29-year-old, Miami will receive linebacker Vince Biegel from New Orleans. Biegel played 14 games for the Saints in 2018, tallying four tackles while playing over half of the special teams snaps.
Alonso was drafted out of Oregon in the second round of 2013 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills where he excelled as a rookie, totaling 159 tackles, the fourth most in the league that year. He missed his second season due to injury and was traded to Philadelphia in 2015 where he played just one season before another trade sent him to Miami.
In his three seasons with the Dolphins, Alonso missed just two games and led the team in tackles during two of those campaigns.
