Police: Man killed at Jackson gas station after suffering gunshot wound to the head

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has died following an altercation at a Jackson gas station which lead to his receiving a gunshot wound to the head.
It happened Saturday evening just after 11 p.m. in the 900 block of West Northside Drive.
Officers responded to the Fast Lane after multiple shots were fired there.
When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive male in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the head area. He would later die from his injuries.
Officers learned from a witness that an argument occurred between several males just before the gunfire.
A second male suffering from an arm wound was found on Utah Street and is believed to have been injured at the Fast Lane. He is in stable condition.
The identity of the deceased male has not been released.
No arrests have been made as investigators continue to gather additional information about this shooting and the individuals involved.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
This investigation is ongoing.
