No one injured after grease fire breaks out at Warren County apartment complex

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A grease fire broke out at a Warren County apartment complex Sunday afternoon.
Warren County Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs says that a juvenile was home alone trying to cook chicken tenders.
The juvenile slashed grease across the kitchen at 1790 Fisher Ferry Road and the fire began.
The Fisher Ferry Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and were able to contain the fire to one unit. The fire was stopped before is could spread to the upstairs unit according to Briggs.
There was no one injured.
