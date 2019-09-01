Freshman Quincy Casey starts for Jackson State after quarterbacks Jones, Ponder benched for ‘disciplinary reasons’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A surprise announcement on the field today shakes up Jackson State University’s first game of the season.
Freshman Quarterback Quincy Casey got the start against Bethune-Cookman in SWAC/MEAC challenge. Quarterbacks Jalon Jones and Derrick Ponder were benched for “disciplinary reasons.”
According to ESPN and JSU head coach John Hendrick the two were benched prior to the game.
They did not give a reason for why they benched or how for how many games.
Casey is a freshman from Memphis, Tennessee.
During the first drive, Casey hit and was on the ground for a long period of time.
Derrick Ponder is currently under center for Jackson State.
This is a developing story, we will update when more information is available.
