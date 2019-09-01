Dorian Strengthening; Hot in Mississippi

Dorian is now a catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane, producing 160 mph winds as it bears down on the Northern Bahamas. As of now, the center of Dorian is expected to turn north and remain just off the East Coast. But still, this will cause storm surge, beach erosion, and likely washout roads in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas into next week. Around here, we remain hot and overall dry through Labor. We can’t completely rule out the possibility for a brief storm, but the heat is our big story as highs reach the low and middle 90s along with lots of sunshine.