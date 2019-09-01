AMR in Mississippi deploys seven emergency medical personnel to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - AMR’s Mississippi operations are responding to the federal governments request for deploying emergency medical resources for Hurricane Dorian.
Seven emergency medical personnel from AMR operations in Mississippi have been deployed. AMR Central Mississippi, based in Jackson, has sent a paramedic, two emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and an ambulance mechanic.
AMR South Mississippi based in Gulfport has sent an EMT and MedStat EMS and an AMR company based in Winona has sent a paramedic and an EMT.
“We are committed to helping support these communities and the patients who are in the path of the hurricane while continuing to provide timely medical response in all the other communities we serve," said Ted Van Horne who is the chief operating officer of Global Medical Response.
AMR anticipates its personnel will be activated for 7 to 14 days, but that could change as the situation evolves.
The crews will work in the areas which the hurricane impacts as long as they are needed. When the crews arrive at their assigned area, they will be working under the guidance of FEMA, state and local EMS agencies.
