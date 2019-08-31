Tracking Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian is now a major category 4 storm, packing 145 mph winds, located east of the Bahamas. The latest forecast is suggesting a positive trend for Florida, keeping the center of Dorian just off the coast; this is a common track for East Coast storms, and if this trend continues the threat for Florida would significantly decrease, however Georgia and the Carolinas would be at greater risk into next week. Around here, hot and dry on this Labor Day Weekend with highs in the low to middle 90s along with lots of sunshine.