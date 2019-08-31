Police chase ends with stolen big rig crashing into Jackson yard, causing home to catch on fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A big rig crashed into a south Jackson yard around 11:30 p.m. Friday night, causing the truck and one home to catch on fire.
Deputies working the area of Raymond Road near Ellis Avenue noticed a big rig traveling at a high rate of speed with no headlights on.
The truck then ran a red light and narrowly missed a motorist at the intersection.
The driver refused to stop when the Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputies activated their lights and sirens, leading officers on a short chase through the residential area of Belvedere Drive.
The driver of the big rig made a sudden turn going through a yard and crashed. The truck caught on fire which spread to the unoccupied home.
The driver, 37-year-old Lessee Ray Dunaway of Brandon, was taken into custody after assaulting an officer.
One deputy was taken to a local hospital for his injuries and is expected to be okay.
During the investigation, deputies determined that the truck had been stolen from a business in Ridgeland.
Dunaway allegedly crashed through a gate, striking a Ridgeland police car just prior to coming into Jackson.
Dunaway faces charges including: attempted aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, Felony Eluding, disobeying a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and DUI.
He will be facing additional charges with Ridgeland and has an active warrant from Simpson County.
He is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.
