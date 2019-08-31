Pelahatchie board of aldermen overrides mayor, reinstating town’s police chief

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A special meeting was called Friday by Pelahatchie’s board of alderman to overrule Mayor Ryshonda Beechem’s earlier decision to suspend the town’s police chief, Joseph Daughtry.
Alderman Eddie Jones and the other board members claim the suspension was unfair; “we all know the chief, we trust the chief, he’s done a fantastic job here and I think we made the right decision.”
Beechem believes otherwise and made the call under the bounds of insubordination. This happened days after she and Daughtry yelled at each other in City Hall over unsigned paychecks.
Beechem wanted to terminate the chief, but can’t due to the hierarchy of the power where the board is the top authority and the mayor is second.
“This is strong board, weak mayor so basically the board hires and fires but the mayor can suspend only with pay. that’s the only power that I have. And, anytime -- well with the board overturning my ruling, they’re saying it’s okay to disrespect her,” she said.
The board will hold their next town meeting Tuesday.
