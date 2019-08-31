Power restored to customers affected by outage in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Power has been restored to over 3,000 people who were in the dark in the Jackson area.
At one point, 3,066 people were without power in Hinds County. The majority of those outages in Jackson around the State Street and Northside Drive area.
Entergy’s website says the power has been off since about 6:30 p.m. on some streets.
A service person is working to determine to cause of the outages. They are working to have power restored as soon as possible.
Entergy spokesperson Mara Hartmann sent a statement.
“We are working to get everyone restored, but we still don’t know the cause of the outage. That’s typical because if the outage cause is not obvious we work to get everyone turned back on first, then look for why it happened. It looks like we should have everyone back on by about 11 o’clock tonight. Once we find out the cause of the outage I will let you know.”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.