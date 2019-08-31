Man thrown from bicycle after being struck by Chevy Suburban in Bolton

Bolton, Miss. (WLBT) - A 37-year-old bicyclist received serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Bolton Friday night.
According to Major Pete Luke, dispatchers received the 911 call around 10 p.m. where they were told that an accident had taken place on W. Northside Drive near Ruben Circle.
The man on the bicycle was struck from the rear by a white Chevrolet Suburban driven by a 34-year-old Edwards man.
The victim was then thrown from the bike and was lying in the road unconscious when a passerby found him.
The driver of the Suburban was not injured.
The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the accident and if alcohol was a factor.
