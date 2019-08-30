Saints lose final preseason game to Dolphins

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints played the Miami Dolphins in the final preseason game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Thursday night. The team started out flat, allowing two field goals from Dolphins’ kicker Jason Sanders.
The first two drives for the Dolphins equaled 26 plays and 130 yards of offense.
However, in the second quarter, Saints backupqbuarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Emanuel Butler, after a 93-yard drive.
The Dolphins responded with a touchdown of their own to Reese Horn from Jake Rudock, to go up 13-7 at halftime.
The Dolphins scored again in the third quarter with another long drive that was 15 plays for 77 yards and ended with a 26-yard field goal from Jason Sanders.
In the fourth quarter, the Saints responded with another touchdown on a Jacqiuzz Rogers one-yard touchdown run.
Shane Smith failed on a two-point conversion, bringing the Saints within three points of the Dolphins.
Teddy Bridgewater finished the game 9-13, with 83 yards and one touchdown, while Taysom Hill finished 13-17 for 100 yards and 35 yards rushing.
The Saints had a chance to score in the red zone with less than one minute left on the clock. Hill failed to convert on two throws into the endzone, giving the Dolphins the win.
The final score: Dolphins 16 – Saints 13. Quarterback Drew Brees did not play.
The Saints open the regular season on Monday night against the Houston Texans in the Superdome.
