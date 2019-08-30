Relative of victim charged in deadly Rankin County hit and run

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Less than 48 hours after a fatal hit and run in Rankin County, a suspect is taken into custody.
The arrest in Michael Crumbly’s death brings more heartache for the family who was hoping for closure.
Gregory Montreal Magee was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Jackson Friday morning for the hit and run crash that killed 44 year old Michael Crumbly.
The 32-year-old’s arrest is bittersweet for the victim’s family who said they are also related to Magee.
"The father lived in Jackson. The mother lived here in Brandon. So in Greenfield Circle the area that we're in we know there had to be some kind of connection between that area. A stranger is just not gonna drive down Greenfield Circle," said Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey.
"It's just so heartless," said Crumbly's cousin Deborah Rhodes. "It's just unjust that someone would just hit him and keep going".
Thursday Rhodes, who performed CPR on Crumbly at the scene, urged the driver to turn themselves in to authorities.
Upon learning that the suspect was Magee, a relative, she said the family feels hurt.
A major break in the case came Thursday afternoon.
"I have to give some special credit to the Jackson Police Department," Bailey added. "They apparently became aware of the case were working. An observant officer saw the vehicle, contacted us. Our investigator immediately responded over there".
Bennie Courtney, who heard the crash, said the vehicle was speeding before it hit Crumbly.
Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the deadly incident.
Magee is charged with felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Injury or Death.
He is being held at the Rankin County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.