Pelahatchie mayor suspends police chief for insubordination

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - Pelahatchie Mayor Ryshonda Beecham has suspended Police Chief Joseph Daughtry for insubordination, effective immediately and until further notice.
She’s appointed officer Travis Crane as interim. Daughtry was made aware of the suspension Thursday.
The mayor claims the chief created a hostile environment, saying there are videos from August 26 showing him saying he doesn’t have to do anything she says because he works for the Board of Alderman during a confrontation over her not signing paychecks.
The mayor also says she’s been contacted by the FBI about Daughtry moving a handcuffed man out of camera view and slapping the man twice. She says that investigation is ongoing and could be a civil rights violation.
Rankin County Sheriff’s Office has agreed to step in and assist over the holiday weekend to assure the safety of the community.
