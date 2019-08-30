Man, teen facing multiple charges in Vicksburg drive-by shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have been arrested for a drive-by shooting in Vicksburg.
The shooting happened on Monday night just before 10 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Starlight Drive.
No one was injured, but there were multiple people inside the home.
The homeowner told police that someone fired four or five shots inside the house and into a vehicle that was parked in the driveway.
Police later arrested 22-year-old Kendrick Mykel Ford and 17-year-old Cameron Demarcus Roby.
Both men have been charged with drive by shooting, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, four counts of attempted aggravated assault, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Bond for the two was set at $850,000. They were transported to the Warren County Jail pending the next grand jury.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.