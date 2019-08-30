UPDATE: Man shot multiple times after breaking into home on Northside Dr.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in stable condition after he was shot in Jackson early Friday morning.
According to police, he had multiple wounds. He showed up at the hospital just before 1:30 a.m.
The victim told officers it happened on Boling Street near Bullard Street.
Officers later learned that the shooting victim matched the description of a suspect who was shot after he broke into a home on Northside Drive several minutes before.
Police say his charges are pending and the resident isn’t facing any charges right now.
