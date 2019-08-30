Immigrants detained by ICE attend bail hearings in federal court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Family members and attorneys left the top floors of the federal courthouse Thursday; each one coming to support someone who was recently detained by ICE and fighting criminal charges.
Lee Keyes returned to Bay Springs Thursday afternoon with what he calls progress on his wife’s case.
“We just, can’t just blow it up and say that she’s a free lady but we can say that progress has been made today,” he said.
Mateo Santiso from Morton said his sister-in-law was granted bond during her hearing. “We’re sad right now. I have two kids of my own and I have her son with me right now. It’s costing me a lot, but I keep putting God first and he will give us the chance to move forward,” said Santiso.
Several cases are still to come according to county prosecutor Gerald Mumford. He said one of his clients was put on hold until they find him a proper interpreter.
Tom Fortner handled three cases himself after his firm volunteered to help and describes his clients as valuable community members; “the fact that they are in the country illegally is problematic, I’ll grant you that but these are exactly the kind of people we want to be in our country.”
The fight isn’t so simple for all. Ana Garcia went to support her friend, wearing her own ankle bracelet.
She's waiting for her court date and that of her oldest son who sits in a Louisiana detention center.
“Unfortunately, I am a single mom and I need to support my 4 younger children. I’m also not working right now and I’m not sure what the judges will do with us,” she said.
All who went to court will still have to battle ICE for their immigration status.
