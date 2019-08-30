How to track tropics with the WLBT First Alert Weather App

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hurricane season is near its peak. When there’s tropics to track, can you keep up with it all?
Here’s a quick “how-to” stay updated with the latest by using our free WLBT First Alert Weather App... providing you the info you want whenever you want it, on-demand.
The WLBT First Alert Weather App is a handy tool, even for tracking tropics.
- Step 1: Open the WLBT First Alert Weather App on your device. Tap ‘Radar’ at the bottom-right of the screen.
- Step 2: Once the radar map is open, tap the map layers button near the bottom-right of the screen.
- Step 3: In the map layers menu, tap ‘Tropical Tracks’ in the Overlays section.
That's it! Now your map will display current storms.
With this set up, you can even tap the dots along a storm's track to reveal additional details about that storm or its forecast.
Also, tapping 'Tropical Alerts' in the map layers menu will add the latest watches and warnings for tropical storms and hurricanes.
Checking the tropics anytime, anywhere is so easy with the WLBT First Alert Weather App at your fingertips.
