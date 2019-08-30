High School Football Week 2: Scores and Highlights

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT is your source for high school football in Mississippi.
In the WLBT End Zone Game of the Week, Warren Central travels to Pearl to take on the Pirates. Sports Director Trey Mongrue and Chuck Stinson will be LIVE from Pearl with pre/postgame reaction and highlights.
Other notable games this week, #1 and #2 face off in The Jungle. #2 Madison Central welcomes #1 Brandon . Both teams coming off statement wins in week 1.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 30
- Brandon @ Madison Central
- Murrah vs. Callaway
- Gulfport @ Northwest Rankin
- Warren Central @ Pearl
- Terry @ Canton
- Forest Hill @ Ridgeland
- Provine @Lanier
- Copiah Academy @ MRA
- Jackson Prep @ Simpson Academy
- Leake Academy @ Jackson Academy
This story will be updated with scores and highlights after The End Zone at 10 p.m. on WLBT.
