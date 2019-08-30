Friday night & weekend forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen in the Atlantic. It is slowing up in it’s forward speed, but is also now turning to the west. It will make landfall or come dangerously close to landfall over the east coast of Florida by Tuesday. In the meantime, our weather for this holiday weekend looks very pleasant with highs around 90, plenty of sunshine and morning temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Humidity will remain on the low side, as there are only a couple of showers possible from time to time in the coming days. Next week could be on the hot side with highs reaching the middle 90s after Labor Day. The average high this time of year is 91 and the average low is close to 70.