Former Oxford Police Officer Matthew Kinne indicted for capital murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Oxford Police officer has been indicted for murder.
Matthew Kinne is charged with capital murder in the death of 32 year old Dominique Lashelle Clayton who police say he was involved with.
According to the indictment, released Friday, Kinne broke into Clayton’s home with the intent to kill her. Clayton was shot to death at her home, May 19th while she was asleep.
If convicted Kinne could face the death penalty or life in prison.
