First Alert Forecast: high & mainly dry through Labor Day weekend

FRIDAY: A mild start to your day with temperatures in the 60s; expect abundant sunshine to rebound temperatures into the lower 90s yet with comfortable humidity levels through the day. Another clear night will allow for temperatures to drop into the 60s again.
WEEKEND PLANNER: A no-worries weekend ahead for central Mississippi - after starting off in the upper 60s Saturday morning – expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs rebounding in the lower to, a few, middle 90s. A shower or two could mix in by Sunday afternoon as moisture begins to sneak back into the region.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A few downpours may flare up Labor Day Monday, but more zip codes than not, will remain dry with partly cloudy skies. High pressure building to the west of Dorian will keep out weather quiet with sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 90s through the majority of the upcoming week.
TROPICS: Hurricane Dorian continues to churn through the Atlantic, gradually gaining strength as it begins to turn westward with its eye, seemingly, set on the Florida peninsula. At this point, we expect impacts of rain, wind throughout the peninsula, starting Monday. The storm will likely slow down considerable as it turns back north through mid-week. As far as the north-central Gulf Coast, keep an eye on the storm, but no need to worry as of now.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
