Cheers! Ole Miss to sell beer at football, basketball games

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Football and basketball fans in Oxford will soon be able to purchase beer at Ole Miss athletic events.
Ole Miss will start beer sales beginning with the Texas A&M game on Oct. 19. Beer will be available for the remaining home games in the season, including New Mexico State and LSU.
Ole Miss would become the seventh SEC school to implement general alcohol sales this fall.
The SEC lifted the ban on stadium-wide alcohol sales starting Aug. 1.
In May, the SEC voted to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages, which are limited to wine and beer, in public areas at its athletic events. The policy does not require schools to sell alcoholic beverages but leaves the decision up to each school.
The policy will limit individuals to purchasing one drink at a time and also comes with designated times alcohol sales must cease.
