Car suspected in deadly Rankin Co. hit-and-run found as family and friends mourn

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A deadly hit and run rocked the Rankin County community Thursday, including relatives of the victim.
A cross now marks the spot where Michael Jerom Crumbly took his last breaths. He was just across the street from his home on Greenfield Circle, an area residents say is plagued with speeders.
A community of largely family on Greenfield Circle is left reeling following the tragic death of “Big Mike".
The 44-year-old concrete worker was walking home when a witness says he was hit by a speeding car.
Bennie Courtney had just said goodnight to Crumbly and was walking home in the opposite direction when he said he was forced off the roadway by the speeding car.
“I said ‘Mike I’ll see you tomorrow’ and I heard that boom, boom and I thought it was the dog, and that was Mike,” said Courtney.
Deborah Rhodes is a registered nurse and Crumbly’s cousin.
She and her son rushed to the scene and performed CPR until first responders arrived.
“Somebody hit him and whoever did this needs to come up, turn themselves in, report this,” urged Rhodes. “Big Mike is gone and it’s not gonna bring him back, but at least have justice for Big Mike."
“I hope whoever did this you seeing this on TV and just turn yourself in, turn yourself in,” added Courtney as tears ran down his face. “Because that Mike was a good person, and you can’t do this. The Lord knows that you’re going to suffer if you don’t turn yourself in."
Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said a gold Chevy Malibu was found by Jackson police Wednesday afternoon on Shirley Drive in Jackson and it’s believed to be the vehicle involved.
It had damage to the front bumper, hood and windshield. A suspect has been developed and is being sought.
