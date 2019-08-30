Brandon Theesfeld indicted for capital murder in death of Ally Kostial

Brandon Theesfeld heads into the courtroom on the day of what was supposed to be a bond hearing. Instead his attorneys asked for a mental evaluation.
By ShaCamree Gowdy | August 30, 2019 at 2:45 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 3:30 PM

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - A Lafayette County grand jury has indicted the man arrested in the shooting death of Ole Miss student Ally Kostial.

22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld of Texas is charged with capital murder in her death.

The indictment says Theesfeld kidnapped Kostial and later shot her.

Kostial’s body was found in the Harmontown community of Lafayette County on the northern side of Sardis Lake.

Theesfeld was later arrested at a gas station in Memphis.

He is currently being held in the Lafayette County jail awaiting a mental evaluation.

