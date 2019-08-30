Arrest made in deadly Rankin County hit and run

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement has made an arrest in a hit and run that left a 44-year-old man dead.
According to Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, agents with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Gregory Montreal Magee in Jackson for the death of Michael Crumbly of Brandon Friday morning.
According to RCSO, Crumbly was hit by a car in the 100 block of Greenfield Circle. He later died from his injuries.
The suspect car sped away after hitting the man.
Jackson police recovered the vehicle believed to be involved around noon Thursday on Shirley Drive. According to Sheriff Bailey, the officer observed a Chevy Malibu with damage to the front bumper, hood and windshield.
The Jackson Police Department then contacted Rankin County authorities, and the departments secured the vehicle.
Magee was transported to the Rankin County Jail and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury/death.
Magee will appear before Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel and District Attorney Bubba Bramlett at which time a bond will be set.
“I am also extremely proud of the team of hard working, determined deputies that worked on this case day and night to bring closure to the family on this case,” said Sheriff Bailey.
