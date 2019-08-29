Thursday night weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hurricane Dorian is getting stronger. It is expected to track to the Florida east coast Monday as a major hurricane. Thereafter, some models have it turn northward, which minimizes the threat to us. Should it hit Florida further south, this would allow it to enter the Gulf of Mexico, but still odds are against it impacting our area. We expect the models to wobble and shift, so none of this should be taken as a certainty right now. Regardless, you should be okay going to the Mississippi, Florida or Alabama beaches this extended holiday weekend, but keep an eye on the weather and be prepared to leave earlier than usual on Labor Day, if necessary. Around here, expect dry and less humid weather for the next day or two. Lows or morning temperatures will be in the middle and upper 60s through Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s and there are a few showers possible Sunday and Labor Day, otherwise mostly sunny skies. Northeast wind at 5mph tonight and easterly at the same speed Thursday. Average high this time of year is 91 and the average low is 70. Sunrise is 6:34am and the sunset is 7:28pm.