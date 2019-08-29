SCARY VIDEO: Driver with dangerously high blood sugar weaves in and out of traffic

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Several tense moments for drivers on a local interstate as a driver suffering from a medical condition, takes on traffic.
Our cameras were on I-55 this week when the driver of a Ford Taurus was caught weaving in and out of his lane, nearly causing several accidents.
The driver made it all the way to Gluckstadt, where he was met by Madison County deputies. They spoke with the driver and brought in paramedics to treat him.
Turns out the man had a blood sugar level of 600.
Physicians say diabetics should always monitor their health condition and see their physician regularly. Tasks such as driving should not be attempted by someone with high blood sugar.
“Usually at a level of 600, you also have some dehydration going on as well which you would need IV fluids as well as probably insulin for such an elevated glucose,” explained Dr. John Belknap of M.E.A. Clinics.
Impaired or blurred vision, delayed reaction times, and confusion are symptoms sometimes associated with seriously high blood sugar.
Thankfully in this case, neither the driver or any other motorists were hurt.
