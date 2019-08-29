Rankin Co. K9 deputy takes rest of the week off while recovering from snake bite

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday, August 27, around 10 p.m., Deputy Wes Shivers and his K-9 partner Jack were called to assist other deputies in locating a suspect in a disturbance.
Deputy Shivers and Jack started tracking the suspect in a wooded area when Shivers heard Jack yelp shortly after.
Jack started barking at something in the nearby water and holding his paw up. Deputy Shivers then realized the K9 deputy had been bitten by a snake.
Deputy Shivers returned to his vehicle after requesting that dispatch contact the veterinarian, and transported Jack to the clinic, where treatment began immediately.
K9 Deputy Jack is now at home resting and is expected to make a full recovery because of the veterinarian’s quick treatment. He will take the rest of the week off.
“Just another great thing about Rankin County, people care! We can’t thank Dr. Kirby enough for helping us in our time of need!” said Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey.
