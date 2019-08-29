The Process: 3 battles to watch in final Saints preseason game

1. Third tight end: This battle is interesting. The Saints have Dan Arnold, who was on the team last year and has made big plays - but also, big mistakes this preseason. They drafted Alize Mack who flashed early but missed a significant portion of camp with an injury. He has returned to form since he's been back and there's AJ Jerby, a veteran they added mid-camp, who has done a nice job of catching in traffic and blocking in the run game.