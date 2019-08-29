In order to change the community, Lee Vance says "get your butt up... and get in the fight”

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lee Vance, now the Democratic nominee for Hinds County Sheriff, slept late today.
It’s the first time he’s really gotten to rest since the beginning of his campaign for Sheriff against the incumbent Victor Mason, but today there were good things to wake up to.
“When you have thousands of residents of Hinds County that say to me, ‘We want you to be the top officer in the county, we want you to be responsible for keeping us safe, we want you to look out for us while we sleep at night,’ I think that’s a great honor to be bestowed on anybody,” he said.
Vance said that when he retired as the Police Chief of Jackson in December of 2017, he thought that was the end of it.
When asked if he knew at that time that he’d be back in the law enforcement game before long, he laughed and answered quickly: “I didn’t.”
Watching some of the challenges faced by both the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department and the Jackson Police Department cut Vance’s retirement short.
“You can sit back on your couch and be a critic like a lot of people are, or you can realize that you’ve got a skillset to help the community that you claim you love so much," Vance said. "And if you love it as much as you claim, you’re going to get your butt up and you’re going to get back out here and get in the fight.”
Vance said he’ll recuperate and sleep a little more this week, take in a Jackson State University football game this weekend, and then start beating the campaign trail again. He faces Republican candidate Charlotte Oswalt and Independent candidate Torrence Mayfield. Vance said Tuesday night that he takes them both as serious competition and will campaign down to the wire.
The former Jackson Police Chief said his campaign has made it a point to try not to get involved in the kind of talk that can make politics so nasty.
“I think that there are some things that must be repaired in our political system. Our political system is a cold blooded, cutthroat business and I don’t think it has to be that way,” he said.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.