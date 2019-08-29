Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper arrested, charged with child abuse

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper has been arrested by Brandon police and charged with child abuse.
28-year-old Jesse Turberville of Brandon, was arrested August 27.
Assistant Brandon Police Chief Chris Butts said Turberville waived Wednesday’s preliminary hearing and remains behind bars under a $50,000 bond.
The case will now go to a Rankin County grand jury.
MHP Captain Johnny Poulos said there will be no statements released because it is a personnel matter, but Poulos confirms Turberville is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
