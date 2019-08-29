Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper arrested, charged with child abuse

Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper arrested, charged with child abuse
MHP Trooper Jesse Turberville, 28, arrested for child abuse. Source: Brandon Police Department
By Howard Ballou | August 29, 2019 at 4:15 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 4:15 PM

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper has been arrested by Brandon police and charged with child abuse.

28-year-old Jesse Turberville of Brandon, was arrested August 27.

Assistant Brandon Police Chief Chris Butts said Turberville waived Wednesday’s preliminary hearing and remains behind bars under a $50,000 bond.

The case will now go to a Rankin County grand jury.

MHP Captain Johnny Poulos said there will be no statements released because it is a personnel matter, but Poulos confirms Turberville is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.