Michael Mauti previews Saints’ preseason finale

Throughout the preseason, all eyes have been on second year pro Marcus Davenport who has been billed as a difference maker on the Saints defense after the team traded their 2019 first round draft pick to move up in the 2018 first round to select him 16th overall. “The thing I’d like to see most is really, who is going to play that spot opposite of Cam Jordan?" Mauti said. "We saw Trey Hendrickson do a good job, he’s got a high motor and is becoming a more developed player in the last couple years and I know his mentality as far as he approaches the game. Then you’ve got the first rounder, Marcus Davenport, we haven’t really seen him mature. He was dealing with an injury last year so I think in the next couple weeks, we’ll see how he is coming along because that’s an important position, setting the edge on the other side of Cam Jordan.”