MBI asking for assistance in missing Lincoln Co. man cold case

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently working a cold case involving a missing person and is asking for assistance.
Jonathan Paul Estes was last seen June 2, 2018, in Bogue Chitto where he lived.
Estes worked in construction, which occasionally took him out of state, and has traveled extensively across the nation.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jonathan Paul Estes, please contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 601-833-7811.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.