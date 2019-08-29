Sheriff identifies man killed after hit by car in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened on Greenfield Circle late Wednesday night.
According to Rankin County Undersheriff Duke, a man was hit by a car near 1099 Greenfield Circle. He passed away from his injuries.
Sheriff Bryan Bailey identified the man as 45-year-old Michael Crumbly.
The car sped away after hitting the man.
When deputies arrived on scene, a bystander was doing CPR on the victim.
Undersheriff Duke said that deputies are out searching for the suspect car this morning.
We will continue to update this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.