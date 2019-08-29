Man arrested in Covington Co. after shooting at deputies, stealing police car

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in custody in Covington County after he shot at deputies and stole a patrol car Thursday morning.
Covington Counties deputies say a wanted gunman is now in custody.
Deputies say he was found near where he originally ran off and they are currently taking him to the Covington County jail.
Around 1:00 a.m. Thursday, Sheriff McLaurin says deputies were called about shots fired near Mount Olive.
When deputies arrived on scene, the suspect, Brian Allen, started shooting at deputies.
He then drove off in a patrol car. The car was found a few miles from where the shooting happened.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.