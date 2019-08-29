Madison Central football player off ventilator and awake according to family

The player is identified as Jack Houston.

Madison County football player Jack Houston.
By Maggie Wade | August 29, 2019 at 4:45 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 4:45 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The condition of a Madison Central football player who collapsed two days ago is improving.

The family of Jack Houston says he is now off a ventilator and awake. According to Madison County Schools, tests show his heart function is reduced and doctors think the cause is likely a condition he was born with, or the result of a viral infection.

Doctors will treat the condition with medication and implant a defibrillator as a safety measure before he can come home.

Houston collapsed Tuesday afternoon while walking on the track. A trainer immediately stepped in. The family is expressing their gratitude for all the prayers and support.

