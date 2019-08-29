1 killed, 6 sickened after carbon monoxide exposure at Yazoo senior apartment complex

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has died and several other were sickened after they were exposed to carbon monoxide.
Around 10:30 Thursday morning, Yazoo County officials responded to Yazoo City Senior Apartments on Wise Street after several residents fell ill.
First responders found a gasoline powered generator operating in one of the rooms in the apartment complex. 44-year-old Greg Noel, the occupant of that room, was also found unresponsive.
Yazoo City Police Chief Jay Winstead says there was a strong odor coming from the room and exhaust fumes filled the apartment. The electricity in the apartment apparently wasn’t working.
The apartment building was evacuated due to the strong exhaust fumes created by the generator.
Noel was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Yazoo County Coroner Rickey Shivers, the victim appears to have died overnight.
Noel was taken to the office of the State Medical Examiner for autopsy to confirm suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.
Four other victims were taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital by ambulance and two people were taken by private vehicle. Five of the six victims were treated and released.
The Yazoo City fire department was able to remove the remaining carbon monoxide from the apartment complex by using smoke ejector fans.
