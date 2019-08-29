Hundreds sign petition to save 150-year-old Lexington landmark before it’s demolished

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A more than 150-year-old landmark in the city of Lexington is on the verge of being demolished.
The city’s mayor says a local bank owns the foreclosed property and has submitted an application for demolition due to structural and safety issues. There is now a push to preserve the historic Lundy home.
Mayor Robin McCrory says that more than 200 people have signed a petition to save the oldest existing property in Lexington, The Lundy Old Stagecoach Inn.
“It was built in 1860 and it has a lot of history to it. It was used for various purposes; it is just a fixture for the city,” said Resident Phil Cohen.
Phil Cohen says he can’t imagine the Lundy House being torn down. It was entered in the national register of historic places in 2001 and sits in Lexington’s historic district.
“When you come into the city, it’s one of the first things you see,” said Lexington resident Phil Cohen.
Mayor Robin McCrory agrees. She says over the years, the landmark has been a stagecoach depot, a florist shop, and a ladies clothing boutique.
“After the florist closed, the bank owned it and it I think they rented it out or allowed certain employees to live there that were looking for housing that wanted to come to Lexington to work,” said McCrory.
Lexington’s mayor says demolishing the building would alter the integrity of the historic district.
“Once that wrecking ball hits the home, it is gone forever,” said the mayor.
The mayor says a procedural ordinance is being reviewed by the city's attorney and they are also in discussion with the bank about demolition.
3-On-Your-Side reached out to the bank for a comment and a woman who would only identify herself as Jenny said the bank had no comment.
“I think we need to think out-of-the-box and be coming together as a community to do what we can to not only save the structure, but create an economic engine for the town,” said Mayor McCrory.
