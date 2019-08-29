First Alert Forecast: bright, hot August sunshine

TROPICS: Erin will continue to be a non-factor for the United States, though could cause issues for the Canadian Maritimes with rain through late week. Hurricane Dorian emerges north of Puerto Rico Thursday and will continue to trek toward the northwest, gaining strength along its way, approaching the southeast coast by the end of the holiday weekend, possibly as a major hurricane. At this point, it’s too early to pinpoint exactly where the storm will affect but if you have interests along the Atlantic coast from Florida to Georgia, you should be making preparations. As far as the Gulf states are concerned, continue to monitor the latest, but as of now, we don’t expect any direct impacts locally.