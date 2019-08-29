First Alert Forecast: bright, hot August sunshine

THURSDAY: With our drop in humidity, we’ll see temperatures in the 60s to start off the day. Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures rebounding to the upper 80s and lower 90s by the afternoon hours. Clear skies overnight will allow for temperatures to drop into the lower to middle 60s as we roll toward Friday morning.
FRIDAY: A mild start to your day with temperatures in the 60s; expect abundant sunshine to rebound temperatures into the lower 90s yet with comfortable humidity levels through the day. Another clear night will allow for temperatures to drop into the 60s again.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The refreshing air mass will hang over central Mississippi through Friday. Gradually, through the long holiday weekend, moisture will creep back into the area from the Gulf. Highs will run in the lower 90s amid a mostly to partly sunny skies. A few downpours may flare up through Sunday and Labor Day Monday. A few more storms may greet folks heading back to work by Tuesday.
TROPICS: Erin will continue to be a non-factor for the United States, though could cause issues for the Canadian Maritimes with rain through late week. Hurricane Dorian emerges north of Puerto Rico Thursday and will continue to trek toward the northwest, gaining strength along its way, approaching the southeast coast by the end of the holiday weekend, possibly as a major hurricane. At this point, it’s too early to pinpoint exactly where the storm will affect but if you have interests along the Atlantic coast from Florida to Georgia, you should be making preparations. As far as the Gulf states are concerned, continue to monitor the latest, but as of now, we don’t expect any direct impacts locally.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.