Car belonging to missing Lincoln Co. woman found; one person in custody

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Lincoln Co. Sheriff Steve Rushing, a car belonging to a missing Lincoln County woman has been found and a person of interest is in custody.
60-year-old Dianne Richardson McMorris was last seen by her family a week ago today, driving a 2003 gray Ford Focus.
On Saturday, a female’s body was discovered in the Homochitto National Forest around 4:45 p.m. According to Sheriff Rushing, the body was ten to fifteen yards into the forest off of Caseyville Road.
The crime lab was called to the scene and an autopsy will be performed to confirm the cause of death, while DNA tests are being done to identify the woman.
As to whether McMorris’ disappearance could be connected to the body found in Homochitto National Forest over the weekend, Rushing said authorities are “exploring all avenues on both cases.”
If you have any information on Dianne McMorris’ whereabouts, please call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department at 601-833-5231.
