Byron McBride pleads guilty in death of Kingston Frazier, sentenced to life without parole

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Byron McBride will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the death of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier.
According to Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker, McBride pleaded guilty in court Thursday and a judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The kidnapping and death stunned the metro area and made headlines around the country.
6-year-old Kingston was asleep in the back of his mother’s car on Thursday, May 18th, of 2017 — when the car was stolen from the parking lot of the Kroger on I-55 at 1:00 in the morning.
An amber alert was issued, and multiple law-enforcement agencies joined the search.
Hours later, the stolen car was found abandoned behind a building near the Gluckstadt exit off I-55 in Madison County.
The six-year-old was still in the back seat — where he’d been shot to death.
That same day, three people were arrested in the case — Byron McBride, who was 19 at the time, Dwan Wakefield and D’Allen Washington, who were both 17.
Wakefield was charged with accessory after the fact of murder, kidnapping, and vehicle theft.
Trial for Wakefield is set to begin on October 21.
Washington pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of kidnapping and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He will serve 15.
We will have more on this breaking story.
