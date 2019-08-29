Become an official NFL food tester

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One lucky foodie will have the chance of a lifetime to earn $500 as a food taster for the NFL season.
The NFL is partnering up with Pickwise for the official NFL food tester for the 2019 season, the selected person will travel around to find the best signature dishes across the league.
According to the NFL, no experience or qualifications are needed, but they are looking for someone who has experience with gameday cuisine.
The job description includes traveling to NFL stadiums to taste the finest tacos, nachos, burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches the league has to offer, with Pickswise providing $500, tickets to the games and an allowance to buy food at the stadiums.
The winner will be required to report back to Pickswise about their experience and rank the food against the other teams’ efforts.
If you think you have what it takes you can enter at Pickwise.
The competition will run from August 29 to September 9 at 5pm EST with Pickswise contacting the winner by September 13.
Entrants must be aged 21 or older and can only enter once.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.