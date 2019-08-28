Student faces charges after having small caliber gun outside Forest Hill High School

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A small caliber gun was confiscated from a Forest Hill High School student by Campus Enforcement officers Tuesday.
The gun was unloaded and, according to authorities, not related to a fight.
The student also had not made any threats towards other students.
The student is subject to disciplinary actions as outlined in the school’s Code of Conduct.
Additionally, the student faces charges for allegedly bringing a weapon onto school property.
Forest Hill High School officials say that they take matters of student safety very seriously and will continue to make every effort to foster a positive and respectful culture.
