Public invited to enroll in JPD Citizens’ Police Academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is encouraging the public to enroll in the JPD Citizens’ Police Academy.
The event is scheduled for Monday, September 16th.
According to Jackson police, the mission of the Citizens’ Police Academy is “to educate and inform the community; to provide a forum for police and community interaction; to identify community problems, needs and concerns; and to foster a partnership with the community and the Police Department in working toward creating a safer community.”
The event is a week long and offers exposure to numerous events, including a tour of the Public Safety Communications Center, an overview of the Community Relations/Crisis Intervention Unit, S.W.A.T and Bomb Squad exhibitions, and Crime Scene Scenario, to name a few.
Citizens will also have the opportunity to participate in a ride-along with Officers as they patrol the City of Jackson and perform their many duties.
The seminars are conducted from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday at the Police Training Academy, and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at the Police Firing Range for the SWAT/Bomb presentation and firearms instruction.
For more information or for registration, you can call JPD’s Office of Community Relations at 601.960-1389.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.