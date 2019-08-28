Pelahatchie mayor signs paychecks for city employees

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - Pelahatchie Mayor Ryshonda Beechem signed city employees paychecks Wednesday morning.
The mayor says the city’s retirement system payments are also being updated.
Monday, Mayor Beechman and Pelahatchie Police Chief Joseph Daughtry got into a shouting match over the issue of city employees not being paid. Some of the employees had not been paid for the second pay period in a row.
The city’s retirement system payments were also behind. A letter from PERS addressed to Mayor Ryshonda Beechem says the city is behind in their PERS contributions since July to the amount of $9,519.16.
Originally, Mayor Beechem said her attorney has advised her not to sign off on any finances while investigations into misappropriation of $2,000,000 in city funds was ongoing.
We will continue to follow this developing story and keep you updated on the latest.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.