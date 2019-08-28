Officers involved in arrest and release of man killed in traffic accident no longer employed with UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two University of Mississippi Medical Center campus police officers are no longer employed with the hospital following an investigation into how they handled an arrest and release.
According to Executive Director of Communications Marc Rolph, Taaffe McGruder and Justin Harper no longer work at UMMC. Rolph did not specify whether the pair was fired or resigned.
McGruder and Harper arrested Jaylion Jim on Tuesday, June 18, on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Rolph said in a previous statement that it was the second time within an hour that campus police had been called to an on-campus incident involving Jim.
The officers then tried to release Jim to Hinds County Detention Center authorities. Personnel refused to accept Jim because they were only taking suspects charged with felonies, DUIs and domestic violence.
The Jackson Police Department reported that after being refused by Raymond, Jim was struck and killed in an accident the same day on Highway 18 near Thousand Oaks Drive.
Police say the accident was not a hit-and-run and is not chargeable. How Jim got to the location is part of an ongoing investigation.
